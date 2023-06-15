BCCI to ban THESE brand categories from being Indian cricket teams' title sponsor | Know More

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to upgrade its sponsorship policy which will see several brand categories stay away from the Indian Cricket team. According to the BCCI, they have planned to ban several categories of brand which includes Alcohol, tobacco, and betting. This would see some of the traditional sponsorship brands stay away from sponsoring the Indian Cricket team at least for the near future.

BCCI shared a list of brand categories that are banned from applying for Indian cricket teams' title sponsorship. The Indian team entered the World Test Championship (WTC) final without a title sponsor as their contract with a tech-education company came to an end last financial year. On the flip side, they entered the WTC final with Adidas as their kit sponsor while the ICC tournament rules anyway don’t permit teams from using the title sponsor in front of their shirt.

In Annexure B of the document, BCCI listed the following brand categories which are banned:

(A) Athleisure and Sportswear Manufacturer;

(B) Alcohol Products;

(C) Betting;

(D) Cryptocurrency;

(E) Real Money Gaming (Except Fantasy Sports Gaming);

(F) Tobacco; and

(G) one which is likely to offend public morals such as, including but not limited to, pornography.

In a tender notice released on Thursday, June 15 the BCCI plans to get a title sponsor while they already have assigned a mega-money deal with Adidas. The Indian team is considered one of the hottest properties in terms of financial ruling and guarantees the brand a big wealth of revenue.

ALSO READ | Ashes 2023, 1st Test, England vs Australia - Preview and Result Prediction BCCI releases tender The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities for acquiring the National Team Lead Sponsor rights," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release.

"Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the ITT does not entitle any person to bid," Shah stated.

As things stand, the Indian team can next be seen donning a new title sponsor could be in the West Indies tour next month. If everything goes right India will have a new set of title and kit sponsors in a month. The new sponsorship deal will likely see the sponsor on the Indian kit for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

