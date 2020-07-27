BCCI sends acceptance letter to Emirates Cricket Board for hosting IPL 2020 in UAE

Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel on Sunday confirmed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sent the acceptance letter to the Emirates Cricket Board regarding hosting IPL 2020.

Patel confirmed that the BCCI sent the acceptance letter to the ECB and both the board will work together to stage the tournament successfully.

"Yes, we have sent the acceptance letter to the ECB and both the boards will be working together from now on to stage the tournament," Khaleej Times quoted Patel as saying.

As per the report, ECB had sent the proposal to the Indian board in April about hosting IPL 2020, which was originally scheduled to commence on March 29 in India. However, the cash-rich tournament was postponed indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, all eight IPL franchises in Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and the Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to hold their respective pre-tournament training camps in the UAE.

Patel said that the training camps will be held in the UAE in a bio-secure environment with “the teams needing at least three to four weeks to prepare for the tournament.”

Earlier on Friday, Patel confirmed that the 2020 edition of IPL will commence on September 19 in the UAE and continue till November 8.

"The fans will enjoy the full tournament from September 19 to November 8 and further course of action will be discussed with the franchises in the Governing Council meeting," he told ANI.

The postponement of this year's Men's T20 World Cup by the International Cricket Council (ICC) provided the much-needed window to stage this year's IPL.

