BCCI selects 9 venues for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in India: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday held its seventh Apex Council meeting virtually as the members shortlisted nine venues for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be hosted by India in October-November.

As many as nine venues have been selected for the T20 World Cup and the state cricket authorities have been asked to continue preparing for the marquee event and a final call could only be taken closer to the T20 tournament. Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dharamsala, Ahmedabad and Lucknow have reportedly been picked by the BCCI Apex Council for the T20 World Cup.

"The nine venues have been informed and it was again discussed that preparations should continue for the showpiece event with an eye on the COVID-19 situation and a call will only be taken closer to the event. It is too early to imagine what can or will happen in October-November with regards to the coronavirus situation. But preparations shall be on," the source privy to the development told ANI.

Asked about the visa of players participating in the T20 World Cup, the source said: "Yes, all participants will get visas."

Asked about India's participation in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the source said there were positive discussions on the matter and it is about taking one step at a time. Furthermore, the BCCI gave full assurance over visas for the Pakistan cricket team and its media for the T20 World Cup.

The domestic season was also expected to kick-start from September but the ‘wait and watch’ policy has been adopted in the matter as the second wave of COVID-19 continues to hit the country hard.

"There were discussions on the domestic calendar as well as the BCCI is very serious about it and we are looking at September to kickstart the season with the Mushtaq Ali and then the 50-over and days format, but then have to see how things pan out. You cannot guess the future in these circumstances," the source said.

