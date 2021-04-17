BCCI to field teams for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, women's team to play in 2022 CWG

The BCCI Apex Council has decided to field both men’s and women’s teams at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics if the sport is included in the Games. The Indian women’s cricket team will also participate in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Apex Council, after meeting virtually on Friday, further decided that the women’s team led by Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur will also fly to Australia at the end of 2021 followed by the New Zealand tour which will precede the Women ODI World Cup.

"The women's team will be playing in the Birmingham CWG. If finally, cricket is a part of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, then both men and women's team will take part. This has been decided in principle," a senior BCCI functionary privy to developments of the day told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

A camp is also set to take place before the three-team Women’s T20 Challenge and after the exhibition event, the squad will fly to England for its full-fledged tour.

"The girls will play a full series in England. Once they come back, West Indies or Proteas women will again come for bilateral series.

Once that's over, the team will be travelling to Australia for a white ball series and then will play another series in New Zealand. The New Zealand bilateral (or tri-nation series) will be a pre-cursor to the ODI World Cup," he said.

However, no concrete decision could be taken on domestic cricket in India given the situation surrounding COVID-19 in the country.

"Obviously, we plan to hold the Ranji Trophy and all the tournaments in order but you can't escape the situation. The compensation package will also be worked out as it has been approved by the general body in January."

(With PTI inputs)