AB de Villiers to return to international cricket? Mark Boucher says talks 'still very much open'

South African star AB de Villiers announced his international retirement nearly three years ago but the Proteas has played in several T20 leagues after that and has continued his class. His recent heroics helped Royal Challengers Bangalore break the jinx of the IPL season opener as they defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians.

However, there were some rumours last year that the Proteas legend was making his international comeback the T20 World Cup. But due to the coronavirus pandemic competition was postponed and so were the plans for his potential return.

South African head coach Mark Boucher revealed that the talks are still going on and that he had a chat with AB de Villiers before he went to the Indian Premier League this year.

"I did chat to him (AB de Villiers) before he went to the IPL. The conversation is still very much open," Boucher told reporters according to South Africa website timeslive.co.za.

"AB, being the person he is, wants to perform very well at the IPL to prove to himself and everyone else that he is still a very key figure in world cricket and could dominate at that level," he added.

"I said to him: 'Go do your thing, and I’ll give you a shout towards the back-end of the IPL.' So that is where we are with him,” Boucher further said.

De Villiers has been in sublime form for some years now. The South African star has consistently performed for Royal Challengers Bangalore. His aggressive batting style will bolster South Africa's batting attack.