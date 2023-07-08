Mohammed Siraj’s heartwarming gesture is a super show

Team India are gearing up for the West Indies tour, which starts on July 12. India will be playing 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is in West Indies. This series comes after a break of a month-long break for India. Now, BCCI posted a video of Indian players meeting fans and clicking pictures with the local players.

Indian Cricketers show great gestures

The video shows Mohammad Siraj giving his bat and shoes as a note of thanks to a young fan while clicking pictures with them. Siraj said in the video that these players have helped the team a lot in practice and he just wanted to thank them by this gesture. Indian keeper Ishan Kishan can also be seen in the video advising the younger players.

Changes for the West Indies tour

The Indian side has picked up youngsters and has rewarded them for their performances in domestic leagues as well as the Indian Premiere League. Players, like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, have been roped in to the Test squad.

In T20Is, Hardik Pandya will lead the side as there is no return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma have both received their maiden T20I call-up after their wonderful performance in the IPL. Yashasvi was the 5th highest run-getter for Rajasthan Royal with 625 runs and Varma was an integral part of MI’s middle order and helped them reach the playoffs. Axar Patel and Avesh Khan have also returned to the team after missing the New Zealand T20Is.