BCCI officials likely to meet to discuss the fate of India's tour of South Africa amid COVID-19 threat

The emergence of the new variant of COVID-19 in South Africa has jeopardised India's upcoming cricket tour of the country. The new variant Omicron has been detected in several countries and has been categorised as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The new COVID-19 variant is said to be mutating at a faster rate and can wreak havoc if not controlled.

Team India are scheduled to tour South Africa next month for a full-fledged series consisting of three Tests, three ODIs and four T20Is against the Proteas. However, there remains uncertainty over the tour amid threat from the new variant of the virus. The Test series between the two sides is scheduled to get underway from December 17.

With several countries across the world imposing travel restrictions on South Africa, India's cricket tour is also in danger. The top brass of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to meet on Saturday to discuss the road ahead and the fate of the tour as the new variant of COVID-19 might soon lead to the suspension of all sports in South Africa.

"Yes it (the new Covid variant) is point of concern and we are having meeting with officials to discuss the roadmap of India tour to South Africa also about India A team which is already there," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by India Today.

"We will first talk to our officials about it and then will talk to Cricket South Africa to understand the situation and accordingly will take a call. We are already in touch with concerned authorities and keeping close track," added the source.

India A are currently on a tour to South Africa for three unofficial Test matches. While the first game between India A and South Africa A ended in a draw on Friday, the second unofficial Test is all set to get underway from November 29.

Also Read: Relations between Kohli, ex-coach Shastri and BCCI were not great: Inzamam on India's T20 WC debacle

When asked if BCCI is planning to call the India A team back home from the country, the source said that any decision will be taken only after a discussion with Cricket South Africa.

"It is too early to comment on that but yes safety and security of players is paramount. Let us meet first and talk to the South Africa board, As of now there is nothing to worry about, we are in constant touch with players and team management there," the source told India Today.

COVID-19 had led to indefinite suspension of all sorts of sporting events across the world last year when the virus first made its presence felt globally.