BCCI in touch with government to get Indian cricketers vaccinated: Report

With the conclusion of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is gearing up to host senior men's, senior women's and Under-19 men's 50-over competitions along with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. While India has fought the battle against COVID-19 bravely, the BCCI is reportedly looking to get its players vaccinated as early as possible to continue hosting tournaments without a hitch.

The first phase of COVID-19 vaccination has already started a couple of weeks back with frontline workers and sanitation workers first in the line to be vaccinated. According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the BCCI is in touch with the government in a bid to get its players vaccinated.

Since cricket has resumed after a prolonged break due to COVID-19, players and staff are undergoing strict quarantine before the start of a series and are required to follow all the health protocols inside the bio-secure bubble.

"It is tough but at least this way we are getting to play. We are working on getting our players vaccinated. The government's directive is that frontline workers and the most vulnerable will be the first to get vaccinated, but we are in touch with the government to get our players vaccinated," BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal was quoted as saying.

While a full-fledged home series against England is set to commence on February 5, there are high chances that fans would be back inside the stadium, from second Test onwards, with a 50 per cent capacity allowance.

Meanwhile, after all the frontline workers, senior citizens with comorbidities would be next in the line to get COVID-19 vaccination and it would be interesting to see what the government decides after talks with the BCCI.