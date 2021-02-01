India vs England: Gautam Gambhir predicts scoreline of Test series

The four-match Test series between India and England is all set to commence from February 5 with two matches scheduled to be played in Chennai and the remaining two in Ahmedabad. While India haven't lost a Test series since 2012, England remain the last team to defeat India at home in the longest format of the game.

However, ahead of the much-awaited four-Test series between India and England, former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir has said that he doesn't see the Joe Root-led side winning any of the Test matches in the impending series.

Gambhir while giving a slight advantage to England for the pink-ball Test said England don't have quality spinners who can utilise the Indian conditions to perfection.

“It has to be 3-0 India or probably 3-1. I’m only going to give a Pink Ball Test match, probably 50-50 to England just from the conditions point of view. I don’t see England winning any of the Test matches with the kind of spin attack they’ve got,” Gambhir said on Star Sports show Game Plan.

England head into the four-Test series versus India on the back of 2-0 Test series win over Sri Lanka. Gambhir has said facing the likes of Jasprit Bumrah or Ravichandran Ashwin would be a different game altogether for the visitors.

“This is going to be a completely different challenge for someone like Joe Root. Yes, he has played really well in Sri Lanka, but when you have to face people like Jasprit Bumrah on any wicket, or for that matter, Ravichandran Ashwin, when his confidence is sky-high after what he has done in Australia, I am sure it is going to be a completely different beast and a completely different ball game,” he added.

India will also welcome their skipper Virat Kohli back in the squad. Kohli had left Australia after the Adelaide Test to attend the birth of his first child.

England Tour of India: Full Schedule

Tests

Friday 5-9 February: 1st Test – India v England, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Saturday 13-17 February: 2nd Test – India v England, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Wednesday 24-28 February: 3rd Test - India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

Thursday 4-8 March: 4th Test – India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

T20Is

Friday 12 March: 1st T20I – India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

Sunday 14 March: 2nd T20I – India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

Tuesday 16 March: 3rd T20I - India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

Thursday 18 March: 4th T20I - India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

Saturday 20 March: 5th T20I - India v England, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

ODIs

Tuesday 23 March: 1st ODI - India v England, MCA Stadium, Pune

Friday 26 March: 2nd ODI - India v England, MCA Stadium, Pune

Sunday 28 March: 3rd ODI - India v England, MCA Stadium, Pune

Monday 29 March: Touring party departs India