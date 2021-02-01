IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli on verge of shattering twin records against England

Virat Kohli will be back in action with the Indian skipper returning back to the squad for the full-fledged home series against England. Kohli had missed the last three Tests against Australia on paternity leave, to be with his pregnant wife Anushka Sharma. Kohli has always enjoyed batting against England and the swashbuckling batsman will be eyeing twin records when he takes the field for the four-Test series, starting February 5.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar holds the record of scoring most runs at home against England and Kohli is 489 runs away from achieving the iconic feat. While Kohli is currently sixth in the list with 843 runs from 9 home matches against England, Gavaskar accumulated 1331 runs in 22 matches.

After Gavaskar, Gundappa Viswanath (1022 runs in 17 matches), Sachin Tendulkar (960 runs in 15 matches), Vijay Manjrekar (885 runs in 11 matches) and ML Jaisimha (843 runs in 10 matches) are head of Kohli in the list but the Indian skipper, with his run-scoring record against England, is favourite to topple the greats and take the numero uno spot.

ALSO READ: Indian players look 'bit scared' under Virat Kohli, opines Lee

Most runs scored vs England in home Test matches:

Sunil Gavaskar - 1331 runs in 22 matches

Gundappa Viswanath - 1022 runs in 17 matches

Sachin Tendulkar - 960 runs in 15 matches

Vijay Manjrekar - 885 runs in 11 matches

ML Jaisimha - 843 runs in 10 matches

Virat Kohli - 843 runs in 9 matches

Cheteshwar Pujara - 839 runs in 9 matches

Kohli will also look to break Ricky Ponting's record of scoring most centuries as captain in home Test matches. While Ponting had scored 11 centuries and 3555 runs as captain in home Tests, Kohli has 10 records and 2699 runs. Currently, Kohli is locked with Greg Chappell, Steve Smith with 10 centuries in home Tests as a captain.

ALSO READ: 'Definitely want to be part of': Pujara confident of playing in IPL

Most centuries as captain in home Test matches:

Ricky Ponting - 11 centuries in 39 matches

Greg Chappell - 10 centuries in 33 matches

Virat Kohli - 10 centuries in 26 matches

Steve Smith - 10 centuries in 20 matches

Don Bradman - 9 centuries in 15 matches