BCCI honours Sunil Gavaskar on 50th anniversary of Test debut

BCCI felicitated batting legend Sunil Gavaskar for his contribution to Indian cricket on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of his Test debut.

BCCI secretary Jay honoured the former Indian skipper during the lunch break on day three of the ongoing fourth Test between India and England.

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar also celebrated the 50th anniversary by making his social media debut by creating his Instagram account.

Sunil Gavaskar's son Rohan tweeted about his father making a debut on Instagram and he captioned the post as: "Another debut !! This time on Instagram."

In his first post on Instagram, Gavaskar shared an old photo and he captioned the post as: "Hello Instagram. I think I am ready for another debut."

Sunil Gavaskar had a prolific cricketing career. He played 125 Tests and 108 ODIs for India. He was also a part of the 1983 World Cup win and 1985 World Championship of Cricket victory.

Gavaskar scored 10,122 runs in the longest format of the game and he held the record for scoring most centuries in Test cricket till 2005. The record was broken by Sachin Tendulkar.