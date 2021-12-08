BCCI drops a bomb! Rohit Sharma replaces Virat Kohli as India's ODI captain ahead of SA series

BCCI have announced Rohit Sharma as India's new ODI captain ahead of the South Africa tour. On Wednesday (December 8), the Indian cricket board made the formal announcement after there were speculations of Hitman replacing Virat Kohli as the ODI captain.

While announcing India's Test squad for the South Africa tour, BCCI also revealed that Rohit will be succeeding Kohli in the ODI format after becoming the T20I captain post the World Cup, in the UAE. BCCI tweeted saying, "The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward."

Rohit will, thus, try and build a team for the future with the 2023 ODI World Cup in mind, which will be hosted by India. For the unversed, the 34-year-old wasn't part of India's victorious 2011 ODI WC squad and, hence, will be determined to win the 50-over championship as captain of the national side.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward.

Rohit not only became the Team India captain in the shorter formats but has also replaced Ajinkya Rahane to become the new vice-captain of the Test side. India's Test squad for the SA series is as follows:

Virat Kohli (Capt),Rohit Sharma(vc), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(wk), Wriddhiman Saha(wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

On the other hand, the standby players are as follows: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.