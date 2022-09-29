BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly names star player who 'just missed' a spot in T20 World Cup squad

BCCI selection committee announced India's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 edition, to be held in Australia from October-November, early this month. The main squad features some big names whereas they mentioned Md Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer in the reserves.

Sanju Samson's omission left many of his fans disappointed whereas some former cricketers backed the decision although some felt it was harsh on him. Recently, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly mentioned that Samson, who captains the Rajasthan Royals (RR), 'just missed' being a part of the squad.

"Sanju is playing well. He played for India but just missed the World Cup. He is in the Indian team's plans. He is now a part of the ODI team against SA. Also he has done well in the IPL franchise and he is the Captain also," said the former Indian captain ahead of India's T20I series versus South Africa at home.

Samson recently led India A in a three-match ODI series versus New Zealand at home. India A whitewashed the Black Caps whereas Samson also returned with scores of 29*, 37 and 54. He will look to remain consistent going ahead to break into the main squad and cement his place for a long period.

Meanwhile, India were dealt with a major blow on Thursday (September 29) as Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the T20 WC due to stress back fracture. With all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja already ruled out, Rohit Sharma-led India will need the bowling unit to stand tall incase Bumrah is officially sidelined. As per reports, Shami or Chahar might get a look-in the main squad with no Bumrah. On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj might replace Bumrah in India's squad for the ongoing T20Is against SA.

Here's India's final 15-man squad for T20 World Cup 2022:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar

Bumrah's absence will surely lead to some changes in the main squad and the standby list.