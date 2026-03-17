/BCB asks Bangladesh government 'to close' invesitgation of election rigging allegations

The Bangaldesh Cricket Board (BCB) has warned the national goverment against interferrence in the internal matter of the board. This comes as Bangladesh government has made a committee to look into the alleged malpractice in last year's elections. The BCB's warning comes based on the previous instances where the International Cricket Council (ICC) - the apex cricket body - has suspended the national cricket board for governement interferrence, for instance Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. The Bangladesh government, meanwhile, has given the formed committee 15 days from March 11 to look into "irregularities, manipulation and abuse of power" allegations during the BCB election which saw Aminul Islam being reelected as the president.

Why Bangladesh government is investing BCB elections?

The BCB elections, held in October 2025, saw Animul Islam being reelected as the chief but not without allegations of rigging the election process. At the forefront of the allegations was former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal who was also in the race before withdrawing his name on October 1 - four days before the elections. Tamim, in the weeks leading to the elections, had asked the sports ministry in a signed letter to change councillors from certain districts. The former skipper also alleged that the BCB had extedned the deadline for filing the nominations twice.

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What BCB has said to the national government about investigative committee?

"The matter has been informally referenced in discussions with senior representatives of the ICC leadership," the BCB statement said. "It was indicated that developments which could be interpreted as interference in the affairs of a democratically elected cricket board may raise governance concerns within the international cricket framework."