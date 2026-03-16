/Ishan Kishan to captain SRH against RCB in IPL 2026 opener as Cummins continues to recover – Report

In a massive development surrounding the IPL 2026 opener, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) regular captain Pat Cummins could be out for the first few matches as he continues to recover from his injury, opening doors for star batter and recently crowned T20 World Cup winner, Ishan Kishan, to fill in as the stand-in skipper. With SRH facing the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy on March 28, Kishan could walk wearing the captain’s hat, per the latest report.

Cummins is recovering from a persistent back injury (lumbar bone stress) that forced him to sit out of four of the five Ashes Tests at home and also the recently concluded T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. While he remains on the sidelines with SRH coaches working on his fitness, reports suggest that he could potentially miss the tournament opener and a few more games.

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A Times of India (TOI) report claims that the SRH management is aware of Cummins’ potential absence, identifying Ishan Kishan as the potential candidate to fill his shoes.



Cummins' absence could hurt SRH’s bowling, which was dependent on the seasoned campaigner to lead the attack and bail them out whenever needed. His absence would leave Sri Lanka’s Eshan Malinga the only overseas pacer available for SRH for the opening game.

Ishan Kishan all the way!

Since returning to the Indian side following a blockbuster domestic home season, Ishan Kishan has just made headlines. After cementing his place at the top with blistering knocks against New Zealand just before the T20 World Cup, the attacking left-hander made the showpiece event about himself.



Following his match-winning knock against Pakistan in the group stage, Ishan slammed two more fifties in India’s triumphant campaign, including in the final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. He finished with 317 runs in his second T20 World Cup, helping India create history with its record third T20 crown.

