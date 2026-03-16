/Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy cleared to host IPL 2026 matches after expert committee approval

Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host IPL 2026 matches, including the tournament opener against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 28, one of the playoff matches and the final, maintaining the tradition of defending IPL champions hosting the title match. A state government-appointed expert committee approved the venue for use for the upcoming season on Monday (Mar 16).

Formed by Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, the committee conducted a thorough review of the stadium premises last week. The day-long audit involved several checks for structural compliance, alongside desired measures taken to improve crowd control around the stadium. The expert committee gave a green signal on Monday, allowing M Chinnaswamy to host IPL matches amid venue cancellation over last year’s stampede episode that killed 11 fans.

See Pics | Gaikwad to Hussey: Top 5 batters with most runs for CSK in a single IPL season



Add WION as a Preferred Source

While the M Chinnaswamy will host five RCB home matches in IPL 2026, Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium will stage their remaining two home games, as per a pre-arranged agreement between the IPL franchise and the Chhattisgarh government.

What are the safety measures?

The IPL franchise has committed its engagement with the state association to roll out digital QR-coded tickets as part of several measures taken to avoid overcrowding around the venue. RCB, however, has also partnered with the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) to ensure hassle-free travel for the travelling fans.

The metro services on match days will be extended until 1 am, while all parties concerned are currently working on the ticketing formalities. It’s also likely that ticket pass holders could be allowed to travel free of cost on the match days, with the BMRCL likely to increase the frequency of metro trains on all routes to prevent overcrowding.



On structural measures, the KSCA have increased the entry points by constructing six new gates around the stadium, while also widening existing entry gates.



Moreover, the state police and the association are also working to ensure that the Cubbon Road, which runs alongside the venue’s main entrance, will be cleared for vehicular movement at specific intervals during match days.

