/Gaikwad to Hussey: Top 5 batters with most runs for CSK in a single IPL season

Who holds the record for most runs in a single IPL season for CSK? From Michael Hussey’s 733 runs to Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captain’s knock, see the top 5 list here.
Former Australian opener Michael Hussey leads the list for CSK batters with the most runs scored in a single IPL season. Having twice won the IPL with CSK in 2010 and 2011, Hussey smashed a whopping 733 runs in the 2013 edition. CSK lost the final to the Mumbai Indians that year.
Another overseas left-handed opener, Devon Conway, is second on this list. Scoring 672 runs in the triumphant 2023 edition, CSK’s last title-winning year, Conway was at the top of his game, with his form coming in handy for Chennai, who equalled MI’s record of most IPL titles to date (5).
The current CSK captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, also made the list. Having smashed a massive 635 runs in the 2021 edition in the UAE, Ruturaj’s exploits with the bat saw Chennai clinch their fourth IPL title.
It wasn’t just Gaikwad, who was on song with the bat that season for CSK, but also his opening partner, Faf du Plessis, who smashed over 600 runs, putting up a mammoth show with the bat. Faf scored 633 runs at the top, helping CSK win the tournament.
Rayudu was CSK’s best batter in the season they returned to the Indian Premier League after serving a two-year ban, hitting 602 runs in the 2018 edition. His top performance helped Chennai clinch its third IPL title.