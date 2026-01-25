/BBL 2025-26 Final: Perth Scorchers outclass Sydney Sixers to secure sixth title

Google Preferred
Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jan 25, 2026, 17:30 IST | Updated: Jan 25, 2026, 17:35 IST
Story highlights

Perth Scorchers claim record sixth BBL title, defeating Sydney Sixers with strong batting and bowling performances, continuing their dominance in the Big Bash League.

Perth Scorchers extended their Big Bash League (BBL) dominance by winning a record sixth title, beating Sydney Sixers by six wickets at Perth Stadium on Sunday (Jan 25). Chasing 133, Scorchers made a strong start with openers Mitchell Marsh and Finn Allen putting on 80 runs in just over eight overs, putting the Sixers under pressure early. Despite a couple of quick dismissals, big-hitter Josh Inglis guided the team home, finishing the match with a six. Earlier, the Scorchers’ bowlers did a brilliant job, restricting the Sixers to 132, with Jhye Richardson and David Payne taking three wickets each, while Mahli Beardman claimed two.

Umang Bafna is a budding sports journalist who lives and breathes sports. With a deep passion for storytelling, Umang brings insightful coverage across cricket, tennis, badminton

