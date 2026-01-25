/BBL 2025-26 Final: Perth Scorchers outclass Sydney Sixers to secure sixth title

Perth Scorchers extended their Big Bash League (BBL) dominance by winning a record sixth title, beating Sydney Sixers by six wickets at Perth Stadium on Sunday (Jan 25). Chasing 133, Scorchers made a strong start with openers Mitchell Marsh and Finn Allen putting on 80 runs in just over eight overs, putting the Sixers under pressure early. Despite a couple of quick dismissals, big-hitter Josh Inglis guided the team home, finishing the match with a six. Earlier, the Scorchers’ bowlers did a brilliant job, restricting the Sixers to 132, with Jhye Richardson and David Payne taking three wickets each, while Mahli Beardman claimed two.