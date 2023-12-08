BBL 2023/24: Blow to Melbourne Stars as Glenn Maxwell ruled out of Perth Scorchers game with injury

Melbourne Stars will miss a gem in Glenn Maxwell for their next BBL tie against Perth Scorchers due to injury. The ‘Big Show’ - as most fans often refer to him, suffered an injury to his forearm during the curtain-raiser against Brisbane Heat at the Gabba, wherein he scored 23 off 14 balls.

During the game, he got medical attention twice and even had his forearm tapped. After his dismissal, Maxwell was spotted using an ice pack inside the dugout.

With Maxwell out of the next game, the onus would again fall on seasoned campaigner Marcus Stoinis to shoulder the responsibility in the batting line-up. Glenn’s absence means Stars will also miss a crucial bowling option in the middle overs. All of this will pile pressure on them, considering they will look to bounce back following an embarrassing start to the tournament (losing the opener by 103 runs).

Though Stars will be without Maxwell in their next tie against Perth on Wednesday (December 13), the all-rounder is expected to return to the XI for their third match of the season against Sydney Thunders in Albury on December 23.

"Biggest forearms in the world, and he's pulled a muscle," team-mate Hilton Cartwright joked before Maxwell’s injury confirmation. "He's had a nice break, came back super positive, and he's still super positive [after the loss]. On a night like tonight, you've got to keep reminding yourself you're not a bad team."

Another star player out

Besides Maxwell, Stars will also miss their experienced all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile after he suffered a calf strain against Brisbane Heat. Nathan walked out to bat at number 11 with a runner during the game.

"Nathan Coulter-Nile will undergo scans this weekend to determine damage to a calf injury suffered whilst bowling against the Brisbane Heat," a club statement said.