Barcelona sign USMNT full-back Sergino Dest from Ajax

Barcelona on Thursday confirmed the signing of Sergino Dest from Ajax with the 19-year-old USMNT international joining the Catalan club after a splendid Eredivisie 2019-20 season. Dest led Ajax to first place in Eredivisie 2019-20 before the Dutch top-flight league was declared null and void due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Barcelona locked horns with reigning German and European champions Bayern Munich but the Catalan club was successful in signing the young starlet. Earlier, it was reported that Bayern Munich had an agreement with Ajax for the signing of Dest but Barcelona were clever with their officials bid of €21 million (£19m/$25m) – higher than that of Bayern Munich – and agreed personal terms with Dest quickly.

A statement from the Liga giants on their official website read: “FC Barcelona and Ajax have reached an agreement for the transfer of Sergiño Dest. The cost of the operation is 21 million euros plus a further five million in variables.

“The player will sign a contract for the next five seasons, through to the end of the 2024/25 season, with a buyout clause set at 400 million euros.

“Sergiño Dest combines many excellent qualities needed in a full back: attacking when called for, solid defensively, unruffled in possession and creative with it.

“The defender has the ability to take players on and his pace is a virtue going forward and defending. Those qualities will be on display from now on in a Barca shirt, a challenge for a fearless young full-back.”

Dest will look to make the right-back spot his own following the departure of Nelson Semedo to Wolves.

