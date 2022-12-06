Bangladesh vs India 2nd ODI Live Cricket Streaming-OTT & Broadcast TV Channel: When & where to watch?

After the New Zealand tour, India turned up for their ODI series opener versus hosts Bangladesh on Sunday (December 06) in Dhaka. With the return of regular captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, India were expected to beat the Bangla Tigers, who were without their regular skipper Tamim Iqbal, but the Liton Das-led side beat their Asian neighbours by one wicket in a thrilling tie.

Being asked to bat first, Rohit-led India were 49 for 3 and got dismissed for a paltry 186 in 41.2 overs with only Rahul managing an impressive 70-ball 73. Shakib Al Hasan returned with a fine 5 for 36 to rattle the Indian line-up. In reply, Bangla Tigers were 95 for 3 and 128 for 4 at one stage before being reduced to 136 for 9. Nonetheless, Mehedi Hasan's 38 not out and Mustafizur Rahman's 11-ball 10* led their side to a stunning one-wicket win.

With a loss in the series opener, India have to win the second and penultimate tie to keep the series alive. The upcoming match will be held at the same venue. Will the script remain the same or India will stage a comeback?

Here is everything you need to know about the second and penultimate ODI - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is Bangladesh vs India 2nd ODI match taking place?

The Bangladesh vs India 2nd ODI is set to be held on December 07, 2022.

Where is Bangladesh vs India's 2nd ODI taking place?

Bangladesh vs India second and penultimate ODI will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

At what time is Bangladesh vs India 2nd ODI taking place?

Bangladesh vs India 2nd ODI will commence at 11:30 am (IST).

How to watch Bangladesh vs India 2nd ODI live on TV?

Bangladesh vs India 2nd ODI will be aired on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch Bangladesh vs India 2nd ODI live streaming?