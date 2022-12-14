BAN vs IND 2022: Jaydev Unadkat misses first Test after being stuck in India due to visa issues

Jaydev Unadkat earned a Test recall after a long time when India announced him as replacement for the injured Mohammed Shami in the run-up to the first Test between Bangladesh and India, in Chattogram. However, the 31-year-old hasn't joined the KL Rahul-led Indian squad for the series opener of the two-match Test series and is stuck at home, in Rajkot, due to visa issues.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the BCCI's logistics department is busy trying to transport him to Bangladesh but Unadkat remains in India amid the start of the Test series in Chattogram on Wednesday (December 14). It is to be noted that the BCCI organises visas for all the players who can potentially be in the selectors' radar in order to avoid any last minute logistical issue. In Unadkat's case, it seems a pre-booking was not in place as he remains a surprise addition with Shami's injury. The Saurashtra pacer made his Test debut back in december 2010 and is returning to the red-ball squad after 12 years. Hence, he may not have been in the logistic department's eyes even though he was apparently seen as an option by the outgoing selection committee.

Unadkat didn't have a great debut in whites back in 2010 during India's tour of South Africa. However, he has done the hard yards in domestic circuit. Apart from leading Saurashtra to several laurels, the left-arm pacer ended as the highest wicket-taker of the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy by accounting for 67 scalps. Overall, he has claimed as many as 353 wickets in 96 first-class matches and remains a big name in the domestic arena. With a Test comeback, he will be itching to join the squad and be a part of India's playing XI in the second and final Test in Dhaka.

In regular captain Rohit Sharma's injury, Rahul is leading the Indian team in the first Test. India have opted to bat first in the series opener and were 85 for 3 at lunch on Day 1.