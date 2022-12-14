Andrew Flintoff airlifted to hospital after car crash while filming, injuries not life-threatening - Report
The cricketer-turned-broadcaster was filming for the show at Dunsfold Aerodrome, in Surrey, when the accident took place. As a result, he was soon provided medical assistance and airlifted to a nearby hospital.
Former England captain and all-rounder Andrew Flintoff met with a serious accident on Tuesday (December 13) in the United Kingdom while filming 'Top Gear', a BBC show that the 45-year-old has been presenting since 2019. The cricketer-turned-broadcaster was filming for the show at Dunsfold Aerodrome, in Surrey, when the accident took place. As a result, he was soon provided medical assistance and airlifted to a nearby hospital.
According to a report by The Sun, Flintoff's injuries suffered are not life-threatening. “Freddie is in hospital after a crash on Top Gear. He was driving on the track as normal. He wasn’t going at high speeds - it was just an accident that could happen to anyone. All the usual health and safety measures were in place for filming too." "Freddie was taken to hospital by air ambulance shortly afterwards. His injuries are not life-threatening and he is receiving treatment," a source was quoted as saying to The Sun.
Further, a statement from the BBC said, "Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning - with crew medics attending the scene immediately. He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course."
Flintoff has been regarded as one of the finest all-rounders the game has ever produced. He had a stellar run at the international level, where he represented the Three Lions in 79 Tests, 141 ODIs and seven T20Is, amassing 7,315 runs across all formats and claiming as many as 400 wickets. Flintoff was the hero for England in their historic 2005 and 2009 Ashes triumph and he eventually retired from the game in 2010. Post-retirement, he has donned many roles. He first took up boxing and played one bout as a professional boxer before returning to cricket to play T20s in franchise cricket and ultimately turning to broadcasting. After his final retirement from the game, he has been involved in several television programmes.