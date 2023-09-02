ugc_banner

BAN vs AFG live for free: How to watch Asia cup 2023 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live stream on your TV Mobile

BAN vs AFG live for free: Bangladesh and Afghanistan will class against each other on September 3, 2023. Here are the live-streaming details

BAN vs AFG live for free: The fourth match of the Asia cup 2023, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan is scheduled on September 3, 2023. Bangladesh lost to Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in the second match of Asia Cup 2023, the team is preparing for a comeback to toss the game to the other side. 
While this will be Bangladesh's second match in the tournament, it is Afghanistan's first match of the series.

BAN vs AFG: Live-streaming details

Where to watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 live in India

The broadcasting rights for BAN vs AFG Asia cup 2023 is purchased by star sports for television. 

The match shall be available on following channels: 
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Where to live stream Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 for free

To live stream the match, the game will be available for free on the Disney+Hotstar platform. 

Here is the list of live streaming and broadcasting details in other countries: 

Pakistan: PTV Sports and Ten Sports 
Bangladesh: Gazi TV
United Kingdom: TNT Sports app
Australia: Fox Sports and FOXTel app
South Africa: SuperSport

When will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match be played?- Date

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match will be held on September 03, 2023. 

When to watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023?- Time

The match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will kick off at 3:00 pm IST.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match be played? Venue

The match will be played at Gaddafi Cricket Stadium, Lahore

Here’s  everything you need to know about Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023

Date: September 3, 2023
Time: 3;00 pm IST
Live Stream and Broadcast: Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Full Squads

 Bangladesh squad: 

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Afghanistan squad: 

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi
 

