BAN vs AFG 1st ODI LIVE: How and where to watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan live telecast on mobile & TV

BAN vs AFG 1st ODI LIVE: Bangladesh will lock horns with Afghanistan in the 1st ODI match of the three-match series on July 5 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, Bangladesh. BAN vs AFG 1st ODI match will commence Afghanistan's tour of Bangladesh 2023 for one Test, three ODIs and two T20Is. The host country, Bangladesh, will seek to continue their run in the ODIs after their dominating victory in the lone test match. The match will start at 11:00 AM Local Time (01:30 PM IST). Tamil Iqbal will lead the Bangladesh squad against the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan in the first ODI match on July 5. Shakib Al Hasan will play a crucial role in Bangladesh's batting lineup. Rashid Khan's presence in the BAN vs AFG match has strengthened Afghanistan's squad.

Both teams are evenly matched. Afghanistan poses a threat with its spin attack, but Bangladesh's batters can handle the spin. Thus, it will be a thrilling match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan on Wednesday, July 5. Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details.

When is the BAN vs AFG 1st ODI match?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match is on Wednesday, July 5.

When will the BAN vs AFG 1st ODI match start?

The BAN vs AFG 1st ODI match will start at 01:30 PM IST (11 AM Local Time).

What is the venue for the BAN vs AFG 1st ODI match?

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, Bangladesh, will host the 1st ODI match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Where can I watch BAN vs AFG 1st ODI live telecast?

No channel in India will telecast the live streaming of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan's 1st ODI Match. However, fans can watch the match live on the Fancode app and website with their paid subscription.

What is the predicted playing XI for BAN vs AFG 1st ODI match?

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Sayed Shirzad/Zia-ur-Rehman

When are the 2nd and 3rd ODI matches between Bangladesh and Afghanistan?

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium will host the 2nd and 3rd ODI matches on Saturday, July 8, and Tuesday, July 11.