/Ban on Dream11: Will BCCI stick or twist on its partnership? Here's what we know

India’s biggest real-money gaming (RMG) platforms, including Dream11 owner Dream Sports, Gameskraft, Mobile Premier League (MPL) and Zupee, have started suspending contests and paid games after the Indian Parliament passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025. Earlier this week, the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha approved the gaming bill, which bans all kinds of money-based online games where players put in cash with the hope of winning rewards. At the same time, the bill encourages the growth of eSports and online social gaming.

Impact of this bill on Indian Cricket Sponsorship

This move by the parliament has also raised questions about the future of Dream11 sponsorship with the BCCI and the Indian cricket team. In July 2023, Dream11 signed a three-year deal as Team India’s lead sponsor, with its logo appearing on player jerseys. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet made any announcement on this matter. But BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that the board fully supports both the National Sports Governance Law, 2025, and the Online Gaming Bill. He also added that the BCCI will act according to the law once it comes into effect. “If it’s not permissible, we’ll not do anything,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia was quoted as saying to the Times of India. “The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that is framed by the central government,” he added.

According to some media reports, Dream11 is currently paying BCCI around ₹358 crore for sponsorship rights from July 2023 to March 2026. But what if the sponsorship deal is affected, then Dream11 will join an unwanted list of Team India sponsors who have been embroiled in legal battles.

