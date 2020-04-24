Ball-tampering to be legalised? Cricket authorities set for discussion on saliva conondrum in wake of COVID-19

There have been talks surrounding the use of saliva and sweat once cricket resumes post-COVID-19 pandemic. Many bowlers have raised concerns that their life would be really difficult, on the field, if they are not allowed to use sweat or saliva to shine the ball due to health concerns. However, the dreaded coronavirus may force the authorities to allow one of the biggest taboos in cricket – ball-tampering – with authorities considering the possibility of allowing the use of artificial substances in a bid to put a bit of shine on the red-ball in the longest format of the game. The move, if passed, would see bowlers use other substances, under the supervision of umpires.

As per a report in a leading cricket portal, the usage of saliva post-COVID-19 is one of the concerns raised by the ICC medical committee and the issue will be addressed before the sport is resumed. Authorities and office-bearers understand the need to shine the ball as everyone wants a fair contest between the batsmen and bowler throughout the course of a match. The use of artificial substances, if agreed upon, will be strictly under umpires’ supervision – the same as players currently do to clean the ball.

ALSO READ: Sports fans on Twitter take a trip down memory lane amid the lockdown

The move would require a lot of flexibility in regards to substance on the ball being used for a series. Kookaburra, Dukes and SG balls are expected to do better with substances like leather moisture, wax or shoe polish. And the move would need to be implemented at all levels of cricket to prevent players from sharing the saliva-lathered ball.

ICC Cricket Committee and MCC’s World Cricket Committee will discuss the issue before cricket returns. As of now, the ICC Cricket Committee is set to meet, via video conference, in May or June.

The current rules of cricket in relation to the condition of the ball:

41.3.1 The umpires shall make frequent and irregular inspections of the ball. In addition, they shall immediately inspect the ball if they suspect anyone of attempting to change the condition of the ball, except as permitted in 41.3.2.

ALSO READ: FTP till 2023 set for revamp in wake of COVID-19: ICC after CEC meet

41.3.2 It is an offence for any player to take any action which changes the condition of the ball. Except in carrying out his/her normal duties, a batsman is not allowed to wilfully damage the ball. See also Law 5.5 (Damage to the ball).

A fielder may, however

41.3.2.1 polish the ball on his/her clothing provided that no artificial substance is used and that such polishing wastes no time.

41.3.2.2 remove mud from the ball under the supervision of an umpire.

41.3.2.3 dry a wet ball on a piece of cloth that has been approved by the umpires.

41.3.3 The umpires shall consider the condition of the ball to have been unfairly changed if any action by any player does not comply with the conditions in 41.3.2.