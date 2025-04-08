India’s Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto kicked off their Badminton Asia Championships 2025 campaign with a thrilling comeback win to seal a spot in the pre-quarterfinals in Ningbo, People’s Republic of China, on Tuesday.

Taking on Malaysia’s Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium, the Indian pair bounced back after dropping the opening game to clinch a 15-21, 21-12, 21-11 victory in just 51 minutes. Ranked 18th in the world, Dhruv and Tanisha raised their level in the second game and carried that momentum into the decider, dominating the world No. 14 Malaysian duo with ease.

Soon after, another Indian pair—Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh—followed suit, storming into the round of 16 with a clinical 21-9, 21-11 win over Sri Lanka’s Thulith Palliyaguru and Panchali Adhikari. Their first-round encounter lasted just 20 minutes.

Tough day for mixed doubles

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for India in the mixed doubles draw. Sathish Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath put up a strong fight but couldn’t overcome the world No. 3 Malaysian duo of Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai, falling 21-18, 21-19 in straight games.

In another hard-fought clash, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde went down in three games against Malaysia’s Yap Roy King and Valeree Siow. After winning the opening game, the Indian duo couldn’t hold on and lost 18-21, 21-17, 21-17.

India’s singles stars, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen, are set to begin their campaigns on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)