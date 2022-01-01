Babar and Rizwan want foreign coaches in team management but Ramiz Raja thinks otherwise - Watch

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja revealed that skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan have recommended including foreign coaches as part of the team management.

In a video published by the country's cricket board on its official Twitter handle, Raja weighed in on the goals for 2022 and also stated PCB's aim, which is to elevate the sport to the next level in the new year.

During his address, he mentioned that he had a word with Babar, Rizwan and interim head coach Saqlain Mushtaq regarding the team management.

He said that the inclusion of international coaches in the Pakistan team would be helpful.

"I talked to Babar, Saqlain, Rizwan and they opined to integrate foreign coaches in the national team's dressing room," Cricket Pakistan quoted Ramiz Raja as saying.

He further informed what he thinks as he said, "But my way of thinking is quite open on this as I think that locals should be involved on away tours. You need regular coaches only to create the best dressing room environment."

Talking about the Bangladesh and West Indies series, the PCB chairman also said that the aim was to not involve so many technical coaches.

He said, "I wanted to see how they can stand on their feet with their own thinking. One can't have any idea of greatness when he can't grind in the difficult situation without any support."

For those who are now aware, the cricket board has advertised for the coaching staff for Pakistan's team. The board is looking for five player-support personnel roles.

