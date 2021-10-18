Awwdorable moment| Hardik Pandya gets interrupted by son Agastya during an interview before T20 WC - Watch

The T20 World Cup 2021 has commenced on October 17, in the UAE. While the qualifying round is underway at the moment, the automatically-qualified teams such as India, England, Pakistan, West Indies, etc. are involved in the warm-up encounters before the main draw of the showpiece event kicks off from October 23.

Ahead of the main draw, Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was busy shooting for an interview when he got a surprise visit by his one-year-old son. His son Agastya came searching for him and interrupted the interview in one of the most adorable ways ever. Here's the adorable clip of the father-son bond:

ALSO READ | ICC World T20: Shardul, Chakravarthy to get a look-in? India's predicted playing XI for warm-up game vs England

For the unversed, Hardik and his wife Natasa Stankovic were blessed with their baby boy during the Covid-19 lockdown in July, 2020. As he turned a year old this year, Hardik had shared a heartfelt note for his child along with an adorable video of some of his precious moments with Agastya. He wrote, "I cannot believe you’re ONE year old already. Agastya, you are my heart and my soul. You’ve shown me what love is more than I’ve ever known. You’ve been the biggest blessing in my life and I cannot imagine a single day without you. Love you and miss you with all my heart."

ALSO READ | IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2021 prediction: Who will win today's warm-up match between India and England?

Currently, Hardik-starrer India are gearing up for their first warm-up encounter in the T20 WC, versus England in Dubai on Monday evening (October 18). They will play Australia in their last warm-up game before their tournament-opener, versus Pakistan on October 24 (Sunday).

India are placed in Pool B, along with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Pakistan whereas two other teams will join from the qualifiers.