'Australian players didn't like each other much...': Ex-India opener on R Ashwin's 'dressing room' remark

R Ashwin was not part of India's XI in their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 final versus Australia, held last month at The Oval, London. India lost the game by 209 runs and many raised fingers at Rohit Sharma-led team management for overlooking the veteran off-spinner. Ahead of India's first game in the 2023-25 WTC cycle, Ashwin gave an interview, where he opened up on his WTC final snub, equation with his teammates, etc.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ashwin opened up on the team environment and reflected on his equation with the Team India members. In this regard, he pointed out, "This is an era where everybody is a colleague. Once upon a time when cricket was played, all your teammates were friends. Now, they’re colleagues. There’s a big difference because here people are there to advance themselves and to stride ahead of another person sitting to your right or left. So nobody’s got the time to say, ‘okay, boss what are you up to’?"

'There aren't much friendships, it isn't like family'

Now, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra shared his take on Ashwin's claims, which have made heads turn in the cricketing fraternity. He recalled the highly successful Australian team of the late 1990s and early 2000s and claimed even they didn't like each other, but became a different unit once they stepped inside the 22-yard cricket strip.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said, "They (Australian team members) didn't really like each other as much, which is ok. But as soon as they crossed the boundary, there were unstoppable. It was almost impossible to stop them. A star-studded team that played for each other. It wasn't as if Ian Healy refused to catch on Shane Warne's delivery, or someone missed a run-out chance because they didn't like the other. Everybody was trying their best to make Australia win. And it isn't just one example, it happens with a lot of teams."

He added, “There aren't many friendships, it isn't like family. There's cut-throat competition but teams are successful. It isn't mandatory that teams will be successful with only a family-like atmosphere. Your teammates don't have to care a lot about your position in the team.”

Talking about Ashwin, the 36-year-old is currently involved in India's two-match Test series versus West Indies in the Caribbean island. The veteran spinner ended with a 12-wicket haul in the opening Test, which India won by an innings and 141 runs, and is now gearing up for the second and final match in Port-of-Spain in Trinidad starting on Thursday (July 20).

