Australian Open: Rafa Nadal 'impressed' with Kyrgios performance, Spaniard moves to round four

WION Web Team Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Jan 28, 2020, 09.35 AM(IST)

Nick Kyrgios (L) and Nadal (R) Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

Nick Kyrgios stepped in the court almost teary-eyed donning the Lakers jersey paying tribute to the late legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Monday. 

 

Rafael Nadal defeated Nick Kyrgios in a grudge match of tennis in the Australian Open. The scores were 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/4). 

The Spaniard was handed his first-ever set defeat in the tournament by the Aussie tennis ace Kyrgios.

Kyrgios in his post-match conference talked about this tragic event that shook the sports world.

The off-court rivalry between Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal started when the World No 1  (Nadal) called Kyrgios behaviour inappropriate and said that "he lacks respect". Kyrgios reverted by calling him "super salty". Recently, Nick Kyrgios mimicked Rafa's pre-serve routine during his match against Simon Gilles. 

Rafael Nadal reacted to this mimicry in his post-match press meet after winning the third round. He said: "I really don’t care. I am here to play tennis. Honestly, I don’t care at all. It was funny, good. That’s it,". 

Rafael Nadal after defeating the Australian showman was impressed by him. He praised Kyrgios for his good sportsman spirit. He was given good competition from the Australian. 

"When he is playing like today with this positive attitude he gives a lot of positive things to our sport," Nadal said.

"He's one of the highest talents we have on our tour and I like the Nick Kyrgios during the whole of this tournament." the Spaniard added.

The 19-time Grand Slam winner will be eyeing Federer's 20 grand slam record. He is set to face Dominic Thiem. The Austrian was defeated twice in the French Open finals by the Spaniard. 