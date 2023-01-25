Australian Open: Novak Djokovic crushes Andrey Rublev, marches to the semi-finals

Novak Djokovic was at his flawless best yet again as he served a masterclass to defeat fifth seed Andrey Rublev 6-1 6-2 6-4 and advance to the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

Djokovic, with his heavily strapped thigh, took to the court as a man possessed. From the first set, the Serbian played with authority and targeted Rublev's rather weak backhand. He broke early at 3-1 and did not look back from thereon.

The Russian showed flashes of brilliance that dug him out of a hole in the previous round against Danish teenager Holger Rune but the class of Djokovic simply proved too overpowering for him.

In the second set, Djokovic found himself in a minor spot of bother as he was forced to save a breakpoint. However, the nine-time champion at the Rod Laver Arena, Djokovic used his full experience to save the point.

Afterwards, he let out a huge roar, indicating his strong desire to go the distance yet again.

Devoid of ideas and energy, Rublev somehow managed to stay in the game in the third set for the major part, before falling apart.

"Andrey is a great opponent, great player. I have tons of respect for him, one of the biggest forehands, quickest players on the tour," said Djokovic after the match.

"I knew what the game plan was and it was important that I found my best tennis."

With the quarter-final win, Djokovic is 26 games unbeaten in the tournament, with the streak stretching back to 2018. He missed the last tournament after being deported, otherwise, the record could have been far more intimidating.

The Serb has set up a last-four clash with American Tommy Paul. It will be his 10th semifinal appearance at Melbourne Park, a record only bettered by Roger Federer (15) and Jack Crawford (11).

(With inputs from agencies)