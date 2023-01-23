Australian Open: Djokovic completes De Minaur demolition to storm into the quarter-final

Nine-time champion at the Rod Laver Arena, Novak Djokovic cruised into the quarter-final of the Australian Open after brushing aside the home hope of Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 in straight sets.

Djokovic was at his imperious best on the evening as he made short work of de Minaur, who looked bereft of ideas for the major part of the game.

With hamstring niggle persisting, Djokovic took the approach of going hard and early at his opponent. The Australian 22nd seed would have hoped Djokovic to be circumspect and careful in his shot-making but the Serb came out full guns blazing.

The Australian managed to stay in the first game till 5-2 before Djokovic changed gears to achieve the breakpoint. Afterwards, it was a one-way street as Djokovic toyed with his opponent.

The Serb reflected on the same and said it was his 'best game of the year' so far.

"I played the best match of this year so far. Obviously, you never know what's going to happen on the court...I thought first four or five games were quite close, but after one break in the first set I felt more loose and free to go through the ball and be more aggressive."

"I really wanted to win in straight sets."

The fourth-round victory means that Djokovic is 25 matches unbeaten in the tournament, with the streak stretching from 2018.

The Serb will now square up against fifth seed Andrey Rublev who had a Houdini-esque escape on Monday, coming out on top after a five-set epic clash against Danish teenager Holger Rune.

With most of the top 10 seeds viz. Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz already out of the tournament, the path to a 22nd Major looks increasingly promising for Djokovic.

(With inputs from agencies)