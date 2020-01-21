Australian Open: Nadal, Djokovic, and Federer go through first round, rain plays spoil spot

Australian Open was hit on Monday by morning showers which suspended the play just hours after they were started.

World No 3 Roger Federer was dominant in the first round as he beat World No 75 Steve Johnson. The play was interrupted by rain but the play resumed and Federer in a breathtaking display beat the American 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

The Swiss continued his streak of being unbeaten in the first round in Melbourne (21-0).

World No 2 Novak Djokovic survived a minor scare against Jan-Lennard Struff on Monday night. He beat Struff 7-6 (5), 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 at Rod Laver Arena to begin his journey for eight Australian Open title. The defending champion has become the sixth man to win 900 tour-level matches.

Green means GO.



Bidding for a record-extending eighth #AusOpen title, @DjokerNole recorded the 900th tour-level victory of his career with a 7-6(5) 6-2 2-6 6-1 win over Jan-Lennard Struff on Day 1 👏



Match report 👉 https://t.co/sLA4SG8gp8 pic.twitter.com/7MeHxqnwAS — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2020 ×

On Tuesday, the weather is predicted to be clear and sunny. The matches are predicted to get through in the afternoon.

World No 1 Rafael Nadal started his campaign after displaying his dominance over Bolivia's Hugo Dellien. The Spaniard moved a step closer to his 20th Grand Slam after beating Hugo 6-2, 6-3, 6-0.

Nadal will face the winner of Argentine Federico Delbonis and Portuguese Joao Sousa in the next round.

His fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta battled past Slovakian Jozef Kovalik 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(2), the match went on for two hours and 37 minutes. World No 27 smashed 41 winners to proceed to the next round.

Weather Forcast on Wednesday and Thursday is scaring as heavy showers are predicted in Melbourne. Play suspension could spoil the highly anticipated Grand Slam.