Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz has moved a step closer to a career Grand Slam after he beat Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in the second round on Wednesday (Jan 15). Chasing his first Australian Open title, Alcaraz beat his Japanese opponent 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 in a one-sided contest. Having won Wimbledon twice, the US Open and the French Open over the past couple of years, the Australian Open is the only missing piece of the puzzle for the 21-year-old.

