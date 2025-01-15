Kho Kho World Cup 2025 has taken the nation by storm with men’s and women’s teams ready to give their best shot in the inaugural tournament. With expectations comes responsibility and India’s women's team captain Priyanka Ingle has not disappointed after taking over the role. Leading India in the first match of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, Priyanka led from the front as the hosts beat South Korea 175-18. She spoke exclusively to WION’s Aditya Pimpale and opened up on her journey.

Priyanka speaks to WION

One of the best Indian Kho Kho women’s team players, Priyanka hails from the Pune district of Maharashtra where she first took Kho Kho lessons. While she represents India in the Kho Kho World Cup, she is also a dedicated employee of the Income Tax Department. After being announced as the captain in the build-up to the World Cup, she was thankful to everyone and determined to give her best.

Question: How do you feel, after being announced as the captain of the Indian women’s Kho Kho side for the World Cup?

I can’t describe the feeling. I probably could not believe in the first place that I was going to lead the side. I am thankful to everyone who has been associated with me in both good and bad times and helped me lead the Indian side. Things wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the federation and all the administrative bodies.

Question: Kho Kho is a game that originated in Maharashtra, so you have a close connection with the sport, tell us about that.

Yes, Kho Kho is something that I played when I was young and in Maharashtra, you are taught the sport in your younger days. I have been associated with the sport since I was in school. To lead a side in a sport that originated in your state and country makes me feel more proud.

Question: You will be carrying the hopes of 1.5 billion people during the Kho Kho World Cup, do you feel nervous about it?

Playing other tournaments and playing the World Cup is completely different and with multiple cameras around, we do feel nervous. I have won medals at the South Asian Games, but the World Cup with 1.5 billion expectations and then cameras around it does give us some feelings of nervousness. But I am hopeful we’ll be up for it.

Priyanka also thanked Munni Joon, the veteran coach of the Indian women’s team as she continues to inspire the next generation of Kho Kho athletes. Joon hails from Haryana and has been associated with the Indian side helping them build the side for the ongoing Kho Kho World Cup in New Delhi.