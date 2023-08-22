Australia tour of South Africa: Hopefully I’m a good captain - Mitchell Marsh opens on deputising for Cummins

Australia’s stand-in skipper Mitchell Marsh has opened up on his new role as he prepares to lead his side in the limited-overs series against South Africa. Marsh, 31, will be the man in charge for the T20I and ODI series in the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins, who is nursing a wrist injury from the Ashes 2023. According to Marsh, he wishes he could be a good captain and fulfill the task of leading the side in Cummins’ absence.

Marsh on deputising for Cummins

"Hopefully I’m a good captain. If not, I won’t be in the job for very long. That’s okay I’m just looking forward to the opportunity.

"It's certainly been a crazy year. Throw in getting married, it's been a good one.

"We’ll get through South Africa and see how we go. I’m available to captain for as long as the team needs me. We’ll see where it all ends,” Cummins said while speaking on his new role with the team.

Australia will have a few concerns going into the series in South Africa as they will miss Cummins, who is expected to return only during the India series. Australian management though has insisted, Cummins will be in South Africa, promoting an early from the wrist injury.

Injury crisis for Australia

Currently, Australia are without Cummins and Steve Smith for the South Africa series, as the latter too injured his wrist. Smith injured his wrist during the Lord’s Test but still participated in the remainder three Tests. However, with the ODI World Cup coming up in October, the management wanted not to take any risk and avoided Smith for the series.

However, he too is expected to return to the team during the India tour when they face the two-time ODI World champions in a three-match ODI series. Smith is expected to wear a splint to protect his wrist during the India series.

Australia’s South Africa tour starts on Wednesday, August 30 with the first T20I taking place at Kingsmead in Durban. The three-match T20I series will then be followed by a five-match ODI series starting on Thursday, September 7 at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

