IN PICS | A look at India's FAIRYTALE dominance over Pakistan in ODI World Cup

Written By: Aditya Pimpale Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 05:17 PM IST

With India and Pakistan set to reignite their rival in the ODI World Cup on Saturday, October 14, both nations will be prepared for the latest chapter in the rivalry. This will be the eighth meeting between the sides at World Cup, with Pakistan still in search of their maiden win. Before the big rivalry takes center stage yet again, we visit all the seven ODI World Cup meetings between the sides.

4 March 1992, India won by 43 runs

Banking on the heroics of Sachin Tendulkar, India won the first-ever meeting between the arch-rivals at the ODI World Cup by 43 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Tendulkar scored an unbeaten 54 and scalped one wicket against Pakistan in that contest. This was the silver lining for team India as their only other win in the World Cup came against Zimbabwe. Pakistan would later go on to win the World Cup under Imran Khan’s leadership.

(Photograph: Twitter )

9 March 1996, India won by 39 runs

A quarterfinal meeting less remembered for Navjot Singh Sidhu’s brilliant 93-run knock, the spotlight was stolen by the famous chanter between Venkatesh Prasad and Pakistan skipper Aamer Sohail at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. India won the contest by 39 runs before a horror semifinal exit followed at Eden Gardens.

(Photograph: Twitter )

8 June 1999, India won by 47 runs

The Super Six meeting between the sides at Old Trafford was cornered by the Kargil war between the two nations. While political relations were high due to war, India won by 47 runs after Rahul Dravid and skipper Mohammad Azharuddin scored fifties. Pakistan, who later reached the final of the World Cup, were bowled out for 180 runs.

(Photograph: Twitter )

1 March 2003, India won by 6 wickets

In search of their first win, Pakistan banked on the hundred of Saeed Anwar as they tried to turn the tables. In 50 overs Pakistan set a target of 274 runs for India, which in response became a famous chase for Team India. Sachin Tendulkar’s six against Shoaib Akhtar became the talking point of the contest. Tendulkar missed out on the hundred but was named Player of the Match as India won by six wickets and 26 balls to spare.

(Photograph: Twitter )

30 March 2011, India won by 29 runs

With a place in the World Cup final up for grabs, India had a golden opportunity to reach the summit clash. Having opted to bat first, Sachin Tendulkar again was the talking point as he scored 85 runs and was lucky with two dropped catches and an LBW call. Having scored 259 runs, Pakistan only scored 230 runs as they fell short of the target by 29 runs extending their losing streak to five matches.

(Photograph: Twitter )

15 February 2011, India won by 76 runs

A brilliant 107-run knock by Virat Kohli backed by terrific batting displays from Shikhar Dhawan (73) and Suresh Raina (74), India beat Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval. The Men in Blue scored 300 runs in their 50 overs before Pakistan were bowled out for 224 runs with Mohammed Shami scalping four wickets. India would later see their World Cup defence come to an end in the semifinal when they lost to eventual winners Australia.

(Photograph: Twitter )

16 June 2011, India won by 89 runs

Enjoying the form of his life, Rohit Sharma scored a match-winning 140-run knock partnered by KL Rahul and Virat Kohli’s impressive stint with the bat. India scored 336 runs, before rain played a little part in Manchester. Despite a revised target, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men were unable to win the contest and were restricted to 212 runs in 40 overs. India would win the contest by 89 runs on the DLS method and extend their winning run to 7-0 against Pakistan in ODI World Cup.

(Photograph: Twitter )