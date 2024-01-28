West Indies hero of the hour Shamar Joseph has reflected on the historic win after his side edged Australia in the second Test match in Brisbane on Sunday (Jan 28). Joseph, who had suffered a toe injury after a yorker from Mitchell Starc on Day 3, came back to scalp seven wickets to help West Indies win their first Test on Australian soil since 1997. After the match, he reflected on how he came back to bowl despite not being in a position to compete and helped the visitors win by eight runs.

Joseph sheds light on the injury

"I wasn't even coming out to the ground this morning to be fair. I must give a shout-out to the doctor," Joseph told the broadcaster after the game.

"He is an amazing doctor to me. He told me to come to the ground for a reason, even if it's just to support the guys." × "But I came and he did something to my toe. I don't know what he did but something worked. So I just had that time to go out there and bowl and bring this game home for my team,” the speedster added after an inspiring win.

A standing ovation was given to Joseph as he played with a broken foot in the second innings having sustained a minor knock on Saturday. The speedster still managed to bowl and scalped a total of eight wickets in the match. He ended with figures of 68/7 in the second innings which helped them down Australia for the first time in 27 years in their own backyard.

In February 1997, West Indies beat Australia by 10 wickets at the WACA with Lara, now in the commentary box, scoring 132 runs in the first innings. Interestingly, Lara’s then-teammate in the 1997 win, Shivnarine Chanderpaul’s son Tagenarine Chanderpaul featured in today’s match.