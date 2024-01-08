AUS vs WI: Can’t see how Steve Smith opening is going to work, says former Aussie opener Matthew Hayden

David Warner ended his Test career following Pat Cummins-led Australia's 3-0 win over Pakistan at home, on Saturday (Jan 6), at the SCG, Sydney. Warner's retirement has left a huge void at the top order with one opening slot now up for grabs. Ahead of his retirement, many former Australian cricketers suggested their choices -- including Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Harris, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Cameron Bancroft, etc. However, Steve Smith also expressed his willingless to be promoted as a Test opener. Now, former Aussie opener Matthew Hayden has opined if Smith will be the right candidate to replace Warner at the top.

Speaking on Sydney Morning Herald, Hayden said, “It’s just not going to happen in my opinion. He’s commanded so much respect in the game that we should all listen to what he has to say, but I equally think that’s not the way the Australian cricket team management will go. It certainly doesn’t sound like the way Pat will go."

'They will need someone more concrete...'

Hayden, a veteran of 103 Tests, further opined, “I just can’t see how strategically that [Smith opening] is going to work for Cricket Australia. They will need someone more concrete than that. When you look at the success over the last two years of this Test team, it’s been based on a very solid foundation. It’s been such a key structure – that number one to four set in stone has been gold for Cricket Australia."

Hayden named his choice and added, "David Warner has had his say in Marcus Harris and Ricky Ponting has had his say on record with [Cameron] Bancroft. I feel like a left-handed opener in Renshaw is that person with age on his side. He maybe doesn’t have the performances of Bancroft at first-class cricket but in many ways, I just feel like he has shown what he can potentially do, and he has that longevity."