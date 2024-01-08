Marnus Labuschagne backs Steve Smith to replace David Warner as opener in Tests for Australia

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has backed Steve Smith to replace David Warner as new opener in Test cricket. There has been a long discussion going for new Australian test opener on after Warner's retirement post Test series against Pakistan. While many players are in contention to replace Warner, Labuschagne says Smith has 'beautiful technique' to face the new red ball.

“There’s probably no one you want out there more,” said Labuschagne on Smith's contention as reported in the Indian Express. “He averages 67 at four, 62 at three, 58 at five. I’m sure if we go down that path and give it to him, he’s going to average in the 60s opening," added the Aussie batter.

Labuschagne made the comments after Smith remarked on ABC Radio that: "I’m actually happy to go up the top."

Explaining the reasoning behind backing Smith for the opener's slot, Labuschagne said: “It (moving ball on a green pitch) could be one that gets him out and gets his beans going, out (to bat) straightaway, ball swinging around and nipping around, but he’s got a beautiful technique to combat any type of bowling.”

Smith has also expressed his desire to open the batting in Tests to coach Andrew McDonald who also confirmed and said at a post-match conference: "He’s mentioned it throughout the last couple of weeks. He’s put his view forward, and we will consider all options."

McDonald, however, is wary of tinkering the balance of the side, saying: "Steve at [number] three or four is pretty appetising also. You’ve got to make sure you’re not removing the strengths of the team in the search to fill a gap also, so there’s a balance within that."