AUS vs SA live streaming: When & where to watch World Cup 2023 Australia vs South Africa live on mobile

AUS vs SA live streaming free: Australia and South Africa will meet each other in the match 10 of the 2023 ICC World Cup on Thursday (Oct 12). The match is slated to be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Australia will be coming on the back of a sour loss in their first game of the tournament. The side took on India in their first game of the World Cup and succumbed to a hefty loss.

On the other hand, South Africa are riding high in their confidence after they registered a massive victory in their last game over Sri Lanka in their first game.

Led by Temba Bavuma, the Proteas will hope to continue their winning momentum against Australia as well. Their top order which went all guns blazing in the last ODI World Cup game will aim to come up good yet again against the Men in Yellow.

AUS vs SA, World Cup 2023: Australia vs South Africa free live-streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of Sunday’s match here:

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

AUS vs SA, World Cup 2023: When is Australia vs South Africa match to be played?- Date

The Australia vs South Africa match will be played on Thursday, October 12.

AUS vs SA, World Cup 2023: At what time Australia vs South Africa match will be played?- Time

The Australia vs South Africa match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

AUS vs SA, World Cup 2023: Where will Australia vs South Africa match be played?- Venue

The Australia vs South Africa match will be played at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

AUS vs SA, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live-telecast of Australia vs South Africa match?

The live-telecast of the Australia vs South Africa match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

AUS vs SA, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the Australia vs South Africa match online?

The Australia vs South Africa match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

AUS vs SA World Cup 2023: Australia vs South Africa probable playing XI

Australia (AUS): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa (SA): Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

