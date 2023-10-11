AUS vs SA Head-to-head: World Cup 2023- Australia vs South Africa pitch report, weather update, live streaming

AUS vs SA head-to-head: The 2023 World Cup kick-started with the first match between England and New Zealand. The match 10 of the tournament will take place on Thursday (Oct 11) between Australia and South Africa. The game is slated to take place at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Australia will be coming in the match after its defeat against India in their last match. The side took on India in their first match of the World Cup and gave in to a big loss. On the other hand, South Africa registered a massive victory over Sri Lanka in their first match and is confident to win the second game.

Ahead of Thursday’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODI matches:

AUS vs SA World Cup 2023: Australia vs South Africa head-to-head stats

A total of 108 matches have take place between Australia and South Africa in the ODI format. Australia has won 50 matches while South Africa has won 54 matches.

Total matches played: 108

Matches won by Australia: 50

Matches won by South Africa: 54

AUS vs SA World Cup 2023: Pitch report

The surface at the Ekana Cricket Stadium is one that is heavily preferred by the bowlers. The spinners, specifically, will have a lot to gain from such a surface. The batters will look to stay patient in the early stages of the game and steadily build their innings. Hence, opting to bowl first could be viable decision for the captain winning the toss at this venue.

AUS vs SA World Cup 2023: Weather update

The weather on Thursday is expected with a day and night temperature range of 35 degree Celcius as the high and 22 degree Celsius as the low. There is very little likelihood of rain at just 1 per cent.

AUS vs SA World Cup 2023: Australia vs South Africa probable playing XI

Australia (AUS): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa (SA): Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

AUS vs SA World Cup 2023: Australia vs South Africa match details

Match: Australia vs South Africa, Match 10, World Cup 2023

Venue: Ekana Sports City Stadium, Lucknow

Date & Time: Thursday, October 11, 2:00 pm IST

(With inputs from agencies)

