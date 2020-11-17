AUS vs IND: Tim Paine, Marnus Labuschagne and others airlifted from Adelaide to Sydney after COVID-19 spike

Cricket Australia on Tuesday airlifted its players, who are set to play against India, to New South Wales’ capital Sydney from Adelaide following a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. CA’s move comes after Western Australia, Queensland and Tasmania closed their borders to Adelaide on Monday.

The players who were airlifted were Australian Test captain Tim Paine, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Wade, Travis Head and Cameron Green among others.

"CA has taken a proactive approach and mobilised a number of people across the country over the past 24 hours to shore up our men's domestic and international schedules.

"I would like to thank the players and staff for their understanding regarding the changes to their travel schedules and for their commitment to ensuring the summer of cricket is a huge success."

"CA will continue to monitor the situation in South Australia and the resulting border restrictions around the country.

"As ever, we will remain agile in addressing the challenges presented by the pandemic and remain more confident than ever of hosting a safe and successful summer across all formats," CA's interim chief executive Nick Hockley was quoted as saying by 'ESPNCricinfo'.

Despite the recent spike, CA said that Adelaide Oval will host the first Test between Australia and India from December 17 as Hockley thanked the leadership groups across Australian cricket for executing the plan in short notice.

"I would also like to thank the various leadership groups across Australian cricket for coming together over the past 48 hours and taking quick, decisive action - made possible by thorough, cross-department contingency planning," he said.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team arrived in Australia on Thursday and are currently undergoing 14-day quarantine period in Sydney. The Men in Blue have been allowed to train during the quarantine period.

