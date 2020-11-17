BCCI announces new official kit sponsor for Indian cricket team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a new partnership with MPL Sports, the sports merchandise brand from Mobile Premier League, as a new kit sponsor and official merchandise partner for the Indian cricket team.

MPL Sports has signed a three-year-agreement from November 2020 to December 2023 and the association with the BCCI will commence from upcoming India’s tour of Australia 2020-21.

The senior men, women and the Under-19 teams are also part of the new deal between the BCCI and MPL Sports.

Mr Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said: “The partnership leads us to a new frontier for Team India and for sports merchandising in the country. We look forward to working with a young Indian brand like MPL Sports to tap the potential that this sphere holds. This partnership aims at facilitating access to high-quality Indian cricket fan merchandise, including the coveted Indian cricket team jersey for cricket fans not just in the country but globally.”

Mr Sourav Ganguly, President, BCCI said: “We are delighted to announce the dawn of a new era for Indian cricket with the appointment of MPL Sports as the kit sponsor for the Indian men’s and women’s national cricket team until 2023. We look forward to MPL Sports adding a new chapter to the team’s kit, and bring Official BCCI licensed merchandise within easy and convenient reach for the billion-plus fans who cheer for Team India.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Abhishek Madhavan, SVP, Growth and Marketing, MPL and MPL Sports, said: “India is a market with a billion cricket fans and we see a lot of potential in the underpenetrated merchandise market in India. We hope to partner closely with the BCCI and take all kinds of team India merchandise to the masses - with offline as well as online distribution at affordable prices. Associating with the Indian national cricket team is a matter of huge pride for us and we want every fan in the country to feel the same way and have access to the merchandise they can proudly flaunt.”