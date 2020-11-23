AUS vs IND: David Warner won't respond to India taunts, wants his bat do the talking

Australian opener David Warner on Monday vowed to keep his temper in check and rather let his bat do the talking in the upcoming series against India while adding Virat Kohli’s Men in Blue will try to unnerve him with verbal taunts.

Warner, who was once known to keep heart in the sleeves during on-field confrontations, said he has toned down himself as he matured.

The flamboyant opener expects to have some words thrown his way during the upcoming series, which starts with a three-match ODI series on Friday.

"The last time we toured in India they really engaged us like that," Warner told a conference call.

"We're learning over time, especially myself, that if you look not to engage in that you're almost reversing the effect by ignoring it, trying to take it in, and using your bat."

Warner further wants to use war of words as motivation as he looks to maintain a positive attitude.

"You don't know the effect (losing your temper) will have on your teammates, so you have to be a bit more humble and be more respectful to the opposition," he said.

"You have to be patient, not get too aggressive, not get angry when the kids aren't listening," he said.

"So I'm getting tested on and off the field."

Warner also supported out-of-form Test opening partner Joe Burns for a spot in the playing XI against India. Burns faces a tough challenge from in-form youngster Will Pucovski.

"I've spent a lot of time with Joe Burns in the middle, I know exactly what we're about when we're out there," he said.

"Obviously, we won a lot of games last year. So for me, you don't break something that's actually working."

Warner acknowledged Pucovski's claims but said Burns, 31, "did not to anything wrong" to warrant dropping him for the first Test in Adelaide next month.

"Will is an exceptional talent and [will be] a great player for years to come," he said.

Australia and India will lock horns in three ODIs, as many T20Is and four Tests in the two-month-long tour.

