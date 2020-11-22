Steve Smith prepared for India's bouncer barrage, says Australia assistant coach

Steve Smith has been considered as one of the best batsmen for the Australian side and many bowlers have resorted to bouncers to get rid of him. Australia assistant coach Andrew McDonald on Sunday said that India are welcome to subject Steve Smith to a bouncer barrage but the batsman is well-equipped to succeed against such strategy.

Also read: 'I hope he can survive': Kapil Dev talks about this Indian star bowler

Steve Smith is currently the top-ranked batsman in Test cricket. He was concussed by a short-pitched delivery from Jofra Archer at Lord's last year but he bounced back with a double century at Old Trafford.

"Even in one-day cricket and T20 cricket, he's been able to score runs with that plan being adopted by opponents," said McDonald.

"So, I don't necessarily see it as a weakness ... they (India) can keep approaching it that way if they want."

"It's going to be a tactic a lot of bowling units will use against our top-line batters, especially with four men out in one-day cricket," McDonald said.

"They've used that tactic before and he's (Smith) done well on it before. I'm suggesting that plan hasn't necessarily worked to its full effect."

Australia is set to host India for a full-fledged series that will kick off with first of the three one-day internationals in Sydney on Friday.

They will also play three Twenty20 matches before a four-test series gets underway at Adelaide on December 17.