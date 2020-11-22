'I hope he can survive': Kapil Dev talks about this Indian star bowler

India's world cup-winning captain Kapil Dev named Jasprit Bumrah when asked to name the bowler he likes to watch the most from today’s era.

However, Kapil said that the 26-year-old needs to look out for his body. Bumrah's action has been unique, but West Indian great Michael Holding was concerned for the young bowler. According to Holding, Bunrah's body may not hold for long because he generates so much pace from a short run-up. KapilDev too pointed out the same.

"Four or eight overs is fine. When he has to bowl 20 or 25 overs in a day for 3,4 5 test matches, then it would be tough because he puts so much effort with his short run-up," Kapil, India’s World Cup-winning captain said at the HT Leadership Summit.

"What (Michael] Holding said is right. He is going to put so much pressure on his body. I hope he can survive. But today with that short run up, he can rattle the batsmen more often than any other bowlers I have seen."

Bumrah has led the bowling unit for India in recent years. Bumrah is accompanied by the likes of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav and youngster Navdeep Saini. He will be playing a crucial role in India's Tour of Australia.

Kapil went on to compliment India's bowling unit.

"I read somewhere that Brian Lara said he would rather prefer facing Kapil Dev but not Bumrah. Our fast bowlers are brilliant. Look at Shami, Bumrah. As a cricketer, it gives me a lot of happiness to say that today we depend on our fast bowlers. Our bowlers are capable of taking 20 wickets in a match," Kapil pointed out.

"We’ve had spinners in the past whom we have depended more – Kumble, Harbhajan - but today no country would like to say 'give them (Indian team) bouncy wickets'."