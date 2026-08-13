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Mitchell Starc scripts history, becomes Test cricket’s most successful left-arm bowler

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 16:47 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 16:47 IST
Mitchell Starc scripts history, becomes Test cricket’s most successful left-arm bowler

Mitchell Starc Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The Australian pace great took his 434th Test wicket in Darwin, surpassing Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath to become the highest wicket-taking left-arm bowler in Test cricket.

It was a historic day for left-arm fast bowlers on the opening day of the Darwin Test, as Australia’s Mitchell Starc surpassed Sri Lanka legend Rangana Herath to become the leading wicket-taker among left-arm bowlers in Test cricket history. Starc reached the landmark by dismissing Shadnan Islam for his 434th Test wicket and moved past Herath’s tally of 433 wickets to claim the record.

Australia, meanwhile, struggled in the first innings after choosing to bat first, as they were bowled out for just 198, their lowest-ever Test total against Bangladesh. Their previous lowest was 217 in Mirpur in 2017.

Australia started with a 45-run opening stand between Travis Head (22) and Jake Weatherald (23), but soon lost four wickets for 74 runs. Steve Smith tried to steady the innings with a fighting 71 off 109 balls, including seven fours and a six, but Bangladesh bowlers continued to dominate.

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Hasan Mahmud was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, as he picked up six wickets for 55 runs in 17 overs. His figures became the best-ever by a Bangladeshi bowler against Australia, surpassing Mohammad Rafique’s 5/62 in Fatullah in 2006.

Hasan now has three five-wicket hauls in 15 Tests, the second-most by a Bangladesh fast bowler. Only Shahadat Hossain, with four five-wicket hauls, is ahead of him.

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Meanwhile, Taskin Ahmed also reached a major milestone, completing 300 international wickets with figures of 2/55 to become only the sixth Bangladeshi bowler to achieve the feat. The right-arm pacer now has 300 wickets in 204 matches, including 13 four-wicket hauls and three five-wicket hauls.

Only Shakib Al Hasan (712), Mashrafe Mortaza (389), Mustafizur Rahman (384), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (369) and Taijul Islam (302) have more international wickets for Bangladesh than Taskin.

Left-arm bowlers with most wickets in Test cricket

RankNameTeamTestsWicket
1Mitchell StarcAustralia106*434
2Rangana HerathSri Lanka93433
3Wasim AkramPakistan104414
4Daniel VettoriNew Zealand113362
5Chaminda VaasSri Lanka111355

With inputs from agencies

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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