/Mitchell Starc scripts history, becomes Test cricket’s most successful left-arm bowler

It was a historic day for left-arm fast bowlers on the opening day of the Darwin Test, as Australia’s Mitchell Starc surpassed Sri Lanka legend Rangana Herath to become the leading wicket-taker among left-arm bowlers in Test cricket history. Starc reached the landmark by dismissing Shadnan Islam for his 434th Test wicket and moved past Herath’s tally of 433 wickets to claim the record.

Australia, meanwhile, struggled in the first innings after choosing to bat first, as they were bowled out for just 198, their lowest-ever Test total against Bangladesh. Their previous lowest was 217 in Mirpur in 2017.

Australia started with a 45-run opening stand between Travis Head (22) and Jake Weatherald (23), but soon lost four wickets for 74 runs. Steve Smith tried to steady the innings with a fighting 71 off 109 balls, including seven fours and a six, but Bangladesh bowlers continued to dominate.

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Hasan Mahmud was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, as he picked up six wickets for 55 runs in 17 overs. His figures became the best-ever by a Bangladeshi bowler against Australia, surpassing Mohammad Rafique’s 5/62 in Fatullah in 2006.

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Hasan now has three five-wicket hauls in 15 Tests, the second-most by a Bangladesh fast bowler. Only Shahadat Hossain, with four five-wicket hauls, is ahead of him.

Meanwhile, Taskin Ahmed also reached a major milestone, completing 300 international wickets with figures of 2/55 to become only the sixth Bangladeshi bowler to achieve the feat. The right-arm pacer now has 300 wickets in 204 matches, including 13 four-wicket hauls and three five-wicket hauls.

Only Shakib Al Hasan (712), Mashrafe Mortaza (389), Mustafizur Rahman (384), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (369) and Taijul Islam (302) have more international wickets for Bangladesh than Taskin.

Left-arm bowlers with most wickets in Test cricket

Rank Name Team Tests Wicket 1 Mitchell Starc Australia 106* 434 2 Rangana Herath Sri Lanka 93 433 3 Wasim Akram Pakistan 104 414 4 Daniel Vettori New Zealand 113 362 5 Chaminda Vaas Sri Lanka 111 355